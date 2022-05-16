By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 22:54

BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona train crash leaves one dead 85 injured Credit: Creative Commons

The Barcelona train crash occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May, 16, when a train carrying goods derailed at the entrance to the station, hitting the cabin of the passenger train that was leaving the station.

The Barcelona train crash has claimed the life of one person and seen 85 people injured, nine of them hospitalised but with non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of an FGC train dies in the derailment of a freight train 🚝🚄 The driver of the goods train has died. According to @semgencat, 2 people have been injured minor injuries and 84 people have been injured minor injuries.INFORMACIÓ,” read a tweet posted by Catalunya’s emergency services.

Mor el maquinista d'un tren de FGC en el descarrilament d'un tren de mercaderies 🚝🚄 El maquinista del tren de viatgers ha mort. Segons el @semgencat, 2 persones han resultat ferides menys greus i 84 persones ferides lleus. INFORMACIÓhttps://t.co/r2Ey0llnj9 — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @emergenciescat

An official statement on the Barcelona train crash in has since been released by the Government of Catalunya:

“This afternoon at 6.pm, a carriage of a freight train derailed at the entrance of Sant Boi station of FGC and hit the cabin of a passenger train leaving Sant Boi station at that moment.”

“As a result of the impact, the driver of the passenger train died. With regard to the passengers inside the train, around a hundred, the SEM has now moved to the scene to carry out evacuation work.”

“At the same time,Railway teams on the scene are assessing the situation in order to investigate the causes of the derailment.”

“As regards to services on the Llobregat-Anoia line, there is train service between Pl. Espanya and Cornellà stations and between Colònia Güell and Igualada and Manresa. Between Cornellà and Colònia Güell an alternative service by road is being managed.”

