By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 0:23

BREAKING NEWS: Dog attack kills three-year-old boy in Manchester

The dog attack occurred just after 1pm on Sunday, May, 15, with Greater Manchester Police rushing to the scene alongside paramedics.

The young child victim of the dog attack was injured on Carr Lane, Milnrow, Manchester, with paramedics transferring him to an ambulance to rush him to hospital, where he later died of his injuries, as reported by Skynews.

Speaking on the tragic dog attack, Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police, stated:

“This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family at this horrendous time.

“We are investigating the incident and previous incidents involving dogs at this address.

“While our enquiries to find out what happened will be thorough and are very much in their infancy, we suspect that this little boy has, sadly, succumbed to injuries received as a result of a dog attack.

“I understand this is an extremely distressing incident for all concerned and this news will rock the local community.

“I can only assure everyone that we will work relentlessly to establish the full circumstances that led to this tragedy and while we retain an open mind, this is now being dealt with as a criminal investigation.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area – we will be there to carry out an investigation and address any concerns residents may have.”

