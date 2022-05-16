By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 21:24

BREAKING NEWS: Russian forces killed nine civilians claims Governor of Donetsk Ukraine

Russian forces reportedly killed nine civilians claims Pavlo Oleksandrovych Kyrylenko, Ukrainian prosecutor, politician and current Governor of Donetsk, Oblast.

On Monday, May, 16, the Governor of Donetsk, Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko took to Telegram to report that Russian forces had killed nine civilians:

“Russia kills civilians! On May, 16, the Russians killed nine peaceful residents of Donetsk Region: three in Liman, two in Avdiivka, one in Mar’yntsi, one in Klynove, one in Drobyshiv and one in Yekaterinovka. Another six people were injured.”

“Information about one wounded person in Staraya Mykolayivka was clarified.In addition, two civilians wounded in Luhansk region received medical assistance in Bakhmuti.”

“It is now impossible to ascertain the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha. The Russians will be punished for every atrocity on Ukrainian soil!”#StopRussia #RussiaKillsCivilians”

This not the first time it has been reported that Russian forces have killed or injured civilians with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reporting that Russian Forces had destroyed hospitals and thrown sick and wounded patients out in the street in occupied territories, earlier this month.

The reports of Russian forces killing civilians comes just after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

