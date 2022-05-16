By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 11:59

BREAKING: Pussy Riot member Lucya Stein put on Russia's most wanted list Credit: Twitter @pussyrrriot

On Monday, May, 16, the Interior Ministry of Russia officially put Pussy Riot punk rock activist member Lyudmila Lucya Stein on their wanted list.

“The member of Pussy Riot Stein, who escaped from Russia, has been put on the wanted list, according to the data in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russia.The search is being conducted as part of a criminal case on calls for mass actions in 2021,” read a tweet posted by a Ukrainian update account.

⚡️The member of Pussy Riot Stein, who escaped from Russia, has been put on the wanted list, according to the data in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russia. The search is being conducted as part of a criminal case on calls for mass actions in 2021. pic.twitter.com/wvgucJqM2g — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

“Pussy Riot’s Lucya Stein is arrested for 10 days for being in the center of Moscow during mass protests in support of a jailed Putin’s critic Navalny (Navalny was earlier poisoned by the FSB in an attempted assasination),” read a tweet posted by the official Pussy Riot punk rock activist group back in January, 2021.

Pussy Riot's Lucya Stein is arrested for 10 days for being in the center of Moscow during mass protests in support of a jailed Putin's critic Navalny (Navalny was earlier poisoned by the FSB in an attempted assasination) pic.twitter.com/0iCJdTRomV — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) January 25, 2021

Credit: Twitter @pussyrrriot

Pussy riot member Stein appeared on Monday on the Russian Interior Ministry’s most wanted list.

She is currently being sought as part of a criminal case.

Since last summer, Stein has been repeatedly detained by police along with other Pussy Riot members and has been under administrative arrest several times in a row.

In 2021 Preobrazhensky Court in Moscow, Russia, declared Pussy Riot member Lucya Stein guilty of incitement to violate sanitary and epidemiological rules that lead to the threat of mass disease, during the Covid pandemic and sentenced her to one year of restricted freedom.

According to the court order, Stein was not allowed to leave her home between 10 p.m and 6 a.m, nor to participate in mass events nor leave Moscow without the consent of the inspectorate.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram