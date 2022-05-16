Dénia hospital commissions a 3D mammogram unit

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 May 2022 • 22:11

Dénia hospital commissions a mammogram with 3D technology Source: PD-USGov-NIH

The hospital in Dénia has commissioned a 3D mammogram that used the latest in cancer detection and imaging, using tomosynthesis.

The new technology allows the test to be carried out quicker and more accurately, and according to Stanford Health Care, stops patients being called back for further mammograms to investigate in more depth anomalies or areas of concern.

Tomosyntheses provides a three-dimensional image using multiple images taken from all around the organ. As such it is not only useful for conducting mammograms but can also be used for other organs of the body.

Once the images have been taken it reconstructs the organ identifying different tissue layers, making diagnosis far easier and more accurate for radiographers.

It is also effective in detecting cancer at an early stage, as it is the detection of invasive cancers.

The method is also far more accurate in the detection of so-called interval cancers, those that go unnoticed in the early stages and which usually are picked up only when the patient is symptomatic.

The Malmö Breast Tomosynthesis Screening Trial at Lund University (Sweden), monitored over 5,000 women over five years and concluded that tomosynthesis detects up to 43 per cent more malignant breast lesions than conventional mammography.

Mammograms are notoriously discomforting for women and conventional methods can be both painful and causes of anxiety, the new machine goes some way in dealing with those issues as it more adaptable to different breasts shapes and sizes.

The 3D mammogram that has been installed in Dénia hospital puts it at the forefront of the detection of breast cancer.

