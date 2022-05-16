By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 20:22

Finnish brewery release new beer celebrating Finland joining NATO Credit: Twitter @olafbrewing

The Finnish brewery’s new beer release follows Finland’s announcement on Sunday, May, 15, when the nation formally announced that it would be applying for NATO membership, seeing the country take a stance on the Ukraine Crisis after having remained neutral for more than 75 years.

The Finnish brewery named “Olaf Brewing” took to Twitter to share the news of its new beer release celebrating Finland’s announcement to join NATO.

“Our independent nation, Finland, is about to make an independent decision. We are celebrating by launching NATO Beer. Thread continues below. / Independent Finland is about to make an independent decision. We celebrate this by brewing a new beer. Thread 1/7.”

Itsenäinen kansakuntamme Suomi on tekemässä itsenäisen päätöksen. Juhlistamme sitä tuomalla myyntiin OTAN Olutta. Threadi jatkuu alla. / Independent Finland is about to make an independent decision. We celebrate this by brewing a new beer. Thread 1/7. pic.twitter.com/iE68xPlqRQ — Olaf Brewing (@olafbrewing) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @olafbrewing

The thread continued in a mix of Finnish and English tweets stating:

“2/7 Here in Savonlinna, we have long lived on the border between East and West, and our city and Olavinlinna have been the target of bombings and battlegrounds on several occasions.We hope that this will never happen again.”

“3/7 So we live in historic times and historic times are our business. Olaf is always there when it’s time to toast to cooperation and new, good friends!”

“4/7 NATO Beer is now on sale, first from the brewery’s brewery shop and also to shops and restaurants. Contact: [email protected]”

“5/7 An independent nation is about to make an independent decision about its security. Our small hometown Savonlinna has always lied in the borderlands between east and west. Many battles have been fought in the town area and at St. Olafs Castle.”

“6/7 Hopefully battles will never ever take place again in our beautiful city. Anyway – historic times are present in our beers – and again we live in historic times. Olaf is always there to raise a toast to cooperation and to beautiful new friendships!”

“7/7 NATO Beer is now available at the brewery shop and ready for deliveries to shops and restaurants. Contact: [email protected]

And yes – the pun is intended. OTAN Olutta in Finnish = I drink beer.”

