By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 May 2022 • 12:37

Fog descends on the Marina Baixa Source: PMcLarenKennedy

With the sea beginning to warm up, fog descended on the Marina Baixa on the Northern Costa Blanca on Sunday, May 15.

A report by weather station A Punt Oratje says that fog can be expected in the area over the next few days, and is likely to remain in the area until the sea warms up sufficiently.

According to the experts, fog occurs where warm air encounters a wetter, colder mass of air in the lower layers, losing temperature and gaining humidity.

When the air has cooled far enough that it can no longer contain water vapour it saturates, that is, the humidity reaches 100 per cent resulting in fog. That is because water takes longer to heat up and cool down than air does.

Fog is usually experienced in September when the sea is warmer, as it does normally in February and March. This is the time when the water vapour condenses and the mists and fog form. These usually appear out at sea but can move a few kilometres inland.



Estem tenint algunes boires a vora mar en punts de la Marina Baixa, l'Alacantí, el Baix Vinalopó i el Baix Segura. 🌫️ Són boires d'advecció, un tipus de boira que es forma a la mar quan ens arriba una massa d'aire càlida i la mar encara està freda. Per què es formen? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R6gzurRs4m — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) May 16, 2022

The fog covering the Marina Baixa is expected to cover the area for most of this week, a little later in the year as usual, as the mixed weather continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.