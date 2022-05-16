By Tamsin Brown • 16 May 2022 • 20:47

Orihuela's Night of the Museums offers culture, entertainment and arts. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

The free Night of the Museums held in Orihuela promises to be a fun evening, with a programme of activities for all the family.

The fourth edition of the Night of the Museums will be held in Alicante’s Orihuela on Friday, May 20, from 9pm to midnight 21 and which will turn the historic centre of the city into an authentic museum full of culture with music, art, theatre and heritage.

The Department of Culture of the Orihuela Town Hall has prepared a series of activities to create a cultural route in the city centre that will run from the house of the poet Miguel Hernandez, next to Santo Domingo, to the heart of the Rabaloche neighbourhood and to the Plaza de Santiago.

All of the city’s museums will remain open until midnight with free admission. Inside, there will be musical performances, characters from the period and special lighting to create a different atmosphere. There will also be inaugurations of several important exhibitions on the same night.

This will be the first year that theatre has been incorporated into the programme for the Night of the Museums, including a performance of several scenes from Romeo and Juliet in the cloisters of Orihuela Cathedral.

For the little ones, children’s art workshops will take place in the Plaza del Carmen, where there will also be activities organised by the Educational and Interactive Science Museum. In the Plaza de Ramón Sijé there will be children’s workshops on traditional games.

“Along the whole route there will be special lighting and entertainment with circus shows, stilt walkers and many surprises that will transport us to a magical world of art where Orihuela will be the protagonist,” said the councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, who has encouraged everyone from both Orihuela and neighbouring towns to participate.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.