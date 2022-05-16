By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 1:48

Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi's brother dies after clash with Israeli soldiers Credit: Twitter @Rolakh10

On Sunday, May, 15, the Palestinian National Authority Health Ministry announced the death of Daoud Zubeidi, brother of notorious Palestinian prisoner and fugitive Zakaria Zubeidi.

The death of the Palestinian prisoner’s brother led to demonstrations seen all around Jenin, Palestine.

“BREAKING: Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, succumbed to his wounds after being shot and arrested by Israeli occupation forces two days ago during an Israeli military raid into Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank,” read one tweet posted alongside a picture of Daoud Zubeidi

BREAKING: Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, succumbed to his wounds after being shot and arrested by Israeli occupation forces two days ago during an Israeli military raid into Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/QdLrzDgZVs — lolo💖 🇵🇸✊ #BravePalestine (@Rolakh10) May 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Rolakh10

“Dozens of armed Palestinians march in Jenin this evening following the death of Daoud Zubeidi in an Israeli hospital, days after a gun battle with Israeli troops in the West Bank city,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the march.

Dozens of armed Palestinians march in Jenin this evening following the death of Daoud Zubeidi in an Israeli hospital, days after a gun battle with Israeli troops in the West Bank city.pic.twitter.com/4LcYtXx72D — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @manniefabian

“The moment when Daoud Zubeidi, a Palestinian freedom fighter from Jenin and brother of #GilboaPrisonBreak prisoner Zakaria Zubaidi, was announced dead today of wounds he sustained on Friday in an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank,” read one tweet posted alongside photographs.

The moment when Daoud Zubeidi, a Palestinian freedom fighter from Jenin and brother of #GilboaPrisonBreak prisoner Zakaria Zubaidi, was announced died today of wounds he sustained on Friday in an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/XMvbLhqT0j — Humanity._.1st (@ML35209678) May 15, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ML35209678

Forty-year-old Zubeidi was among 13 armed Palestinians who were wounded in an exchange of fire with Israeli troops in the West Bank City of Jenin on Friday, when the Israeli army and police special forces carried out an arrest operation.

Following the shooting, Zubeidi was transferred to a Palestinian hospital for treatment, subsequently being transferred again to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

“Any harm to the life of Daoud Al-Zubeidi will open the fires of hell in front of the occupation,” masked gunmen apparently affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades read in a statement on Saturday.

Zubeidi’s brother, Zakaria, is known to be the mastermind of several terrorist attacks during the second intifada, frequently giving interviews to Israeli media and becoming a familiar face to the public.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.