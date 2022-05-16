By Matthew Roscoe • 16 May 2022 • 13:29

Santa Pola Police modernising computer systems to 'access real-time databases'. Image: AytoSantaPola

THE Local Police of Costa Blanca’s Santa Pola are set to modernise their computer systems in order to have direct access “in real-time” to the main vehicle and people databases.

The upgrade in computer systems and material resources for Santa Pola Police will help officers better perform their duties and will speed up police management of the incidents they deal with on a daily basis.

The new computer systems – designed to eliminate the use of handwritten ‘report cards’ – will mean that officers have a direct connection with important databases that will speed up and provide them with greater operability in police interventions.

These new tools will include tablets in police vehicles, as well as personal mobile devices and thermal printers that officers will carry on them that will make it possible to impose penalties digitally.

An agreement has been reached with SUMA Gestión Tributaria, which will allow immediate payment of fines (especially for foreign users), via these mobile devices.

According to Police Councillor Ana Blasco, “the modernisation and technological updating of the Local Police was fundamental, both to improve protocols and thus police actions, and to guarantee a better service for residents”.

From the government team “we have a firm commitment, not only to expand the technical and security resources such as vehicles, bulletproof vests, etc … but to continue investing in technology that allows the residents to have greater proximity to the local police and thus an increase in public safety.”

