By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 17:52
Huge number of Spaniards feel uneasy entering personal data online
And yet, even with this large number of people feeling uneasy about inputting their personal data online, three out of four citizens – 74 per cent – admit that technologies are “extremely important” in their lives.
This is what was discovered in a survey carried out by the DYM Institute jointly with WIN International (the world’s leading association in market research and opinion studies) on the role of technology in our lives. The survey was answered by more than 33,000 people from 39 countries, a thousand of them in Spain.
According to this report about personal data online, more than half of Spaniards (52 per cent) are concerned about sharing personal information via mobile or computer, 4 per cent more than the world average percentage. Both men and women show this uneasiness equally, although it is slightly higher in the case of women (53 per cent compared to 50 per cent), 20 Minutos reports.
