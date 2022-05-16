By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 8:30
Finding the right company for the job can be difficult, so the Euro Weekly News has put together the best home security firms in Torrevieja to put your mind at ease.
B Safe Alarms and CCTV was established over 20 years ago and covers the Costa Blanca area.
Telephone: 658 089 637
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Click here
The Gate & Garage Door Company can supply & install a wide range of gate & garage door automation & intercom systems in the Costa Blanca & Costa Calida areas of Spain as well as offering sales only service throughout Spain.
Telephone: 608 208 170
Website: Click here
After failing to find a security system to suit their needs, Torrevieja Security Company decided to set up their own installation company covering the Torrevieja region, and the entire Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.
Installing the AJAX system, voted the best alarm in Europe in 2021, Torrevieja Security Company will not charge you a monthly fee for your system and you will not have to take out a contract, unlike many other companies.
Services:
Telephone: 633 425 713
With offices in Elche, Torrevieja and Alicante, Securitas Direct covers the Costa Blanca area installing alarms and security systems.
Their security experts will know how to advise you on the latest developments in the market and offer you the best offer in installation of alarm systems at the best price and with the best financing.
Telephone: 900 555 111
With over 30 years in the industry, Eazy Automations are access control specialists installing security systems and preventative measures on the Costa Blanca, also covering the area of Torrevieja.
Eazy Automations offers a range of integrated commercial maintenance services, including gates, garages, cameras, access and detection systems, barriers, bollards and much more.
Services
Telephone: 966 795 191
No 7 Security offers a professional service and always puts the customer first. They understand the importance of CCTV and security systems to protect your home, family and possessions and offer a no quibble unconditional guarantee on all of their products.
No 7 security covers Torrevieja and the surrounding areas as well as the Costa del Sol and invite you to enquire about cover in your area.
Telephone: 662 023 990
Website: Click here
Be Sure Alarms are a Security Company, operating on the Costa Blanca since 2001, specialising in the installation & servicing of wire-free alarm systems.
Be Sure Alarms are the only company on the Costa Blanca, covering the area of Torrevieja, that is authorised to install and supply Yale alarms and also install the Ajax alarm – the best and most awarded alarm system in Europe.
Telephone: 645 495 484
Javea Alarm Systems is a well-established security company specialising in the installation and maintenance of internal and external Intruder Alarms, CCTV, Door Entry Systems and Security Lighting across the Costa Blanca including Torrevieja.
Their fully qualified engineers have over 20 years experience in the security industry and offer the very latest technology in all areas.
Telephone: 96 619 7056 or 645 916 559
Buhocam is a trusted security company covering Torrevieja and offering installation and maintenance of surveillance systems.
Monitor your home and business in real-time, 24-hours a day.
Telephone: 618 141 053
Toloal offers the best systems on the market for your security as well as connection to their reception centre should you need assistance.
Toloal also specialises in planning, consulting and advising on protection and security in the private sector.
Telephone: 865 719 713 or 902 258 276 or 607 80 94 56
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.