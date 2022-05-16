By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 8:30

Home security is one of the most important elements of feeling safe in our homes, relying on trusted companies to implement things such as CCTV, alarms, gates and automation to protect our homes, possessions and loved ones.

Finding the right company for the job can be difficult, so the Euro Weekly News has put together the best home security firms in Torrevieja to put your mind at ease.

1. B Safe Alarms & CCTV

B Safe Alarms and CCTV was established over 20 years ago and covers the Costa Blanca area.

CCTV Systems installed & repaired

Wireless Security Systems supplied & fitted

Grill alarm guards supplied & fitted

No monthly fees

Most types of systems serviced & repaired inc MAS, Marmenor, DLS, Alfa, Response & Yale

Telephone: 658 089 637

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here

2. Gate and Garage Door Company

The Gate & Garage Door Company can supply & install a wide range of gate & garage door automation & intercom systems in the Costa Blanca & Costa Calida areas of Spain as well as offering sales only service throughout Spain.

Fabricators of Roller Security Shutter Doors, Garage Doors, New Gates

Gate & door automation systems sales

Electric Gate Automation systems

Garage Doors Automation

Intercom systems

Telephone: 608 208 170

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

3. Torrevieja Security Company

After failing to find a security system to suit their needs, Torrevieja Security Company decided to set up their own installation company covering the Torrevieja region, and the entire Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Installing the AJAX system, voted the best alarm in Europe in 2021, Torrevieja Security Company will not charge you a monthly fee for your system and you will not have to take out a contract, unlike many other companies.

Services:

Alerts directly to your phone free of charge

CCTV and motion detectors indoors and outdoors

No monthly costs for maintenance or warranty

Two-year guarantee

English speaking experts

Telephone: 633 425 713

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. Securitas Direct

With offices in Elche, Torrevieja and Alicante, Securitas Direct covers the Costa Blanca area installing alarms and security systems.

Their security experts will know how to advise you on the latest developments in the market and offer you the best offer in installation of alarm systems at the best price and with the best financing.

Services:

Business and personal security systems

Floor, home and garage alarm installations

CCTV, motion detectors, squatters alarms and Securitas app

Direct customer service and advice 365 days of the year

Exclusive discount for second homes

Telephone: 900 555 111

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

5. Eazy Automations

With over 30 years in the industry, Eazy Automations are access control specialists installing security systems and preventative measures on the Costa Blanca, also covering the area of Torrevieja.

Eazy Automations offers a range of integrated commercial maintenance services, including gates, garages, cameras, access and detection systems, barriers, bollards and much more.

Services

Extensive CCTV systems and installation

Repairs and maintenance

Intercom and keypad entry systems

Home and commercial systems

English speaking

Telephone: 966 795 191

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

6. No 7 Security

No 7 Security offers a professional service and always puts the customer first. They understand the importance of CCTV and security systems to protect your home, family and possessions and offer a no quibble unconditional guarantee on all of their products.

No 7 security covers Torrevieja and the surrounding areas as well as the Costa del Sol and invite you to enquire about cover in your area.

Services

Home and commercial systems

Home wireless alarm systems

Systems connected to your phone

Panic room construction

CCTV and burglar alarm installation

Telephone: 662 023 990

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

7. Be Sure Alarms

Be Sure Alarms are a Security Company, operating on the Costa Blanca since 2001, specialising in the installation & servicing of wire-free alarm systems.

Be Sure Alarms are the only company on the Costa Blanca, covering the area of Torrevieja, that is authorised to install and supply Yale alarms and also install the Ajax alarm – the best and most awarded alarm system in Europe.

Services

Alarm system installation

Grill alarm installation

Alarm Servicing and maintenance

CCTV installation

Investigation of your premises with a no-obligation quote

Telephone: 645 495 484

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

8. Javea Alarm Systems

Javea Alarm Systems is a well-established security company specialising in the installation and maintenance of internal and external Intruder Alarms, CCTV, Door Entry Systems and Security Lighting across the Costa Blanca including Torrevieja.

Their fully qualified engineers have over 20 years experience in the security industry and offer the very latest technology in all areas.

Services

CCTV and alarm installation

Door entry systems

One year guarantee and maintenance services

24-hour emergency call-out

Special offers on alarm system packages and installation

Telephone: 96 619 7056 or 645 916 559

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

9. Buhocam

Buhocam is a trusted security company covering Torrevieja and offering installation and maintenance of surveillance systems.

Monitor your home and business in real-time, 24-hours a day.

Services

CCTV installation

Remote assistance

Home and business CCTV

No maintenance fees

Deterrent functions

Telephone: 618 141 053

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

10. Toloal

Toloal offers the best systems on the market for your security as well as connection to their reception centre should you need assistance.

Toloal also specialises in planning, consulting and advising on protection and security in the private sector.

Services

Business and home CCTV installation

Reception centre contacted upon detection of intruders

Fog generator to stop intruders in their tracks

Security consulting

Fire protection

Telephone: 865 719 713 or 902 258 276 or 607 80 94 56

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

