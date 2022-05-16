By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 7:21

The best restaurants in Almeria. Image - Restaurantes La Tagliatella

Almeria is a great place to experience traditional, delicious Spanish and Andalucian cuisine – particularly gurullos, a pasta typical in Almeria. Check out our list of the top 10 places to eat when moving to Almeria.

1. La Tagliatella, CC Torrecardenas

La Tagliatella offers Italian, Mediterranean, Sicilian and Southern-Italian cuisine with carefully crafted decor that will transport you to Italy as soon as you step inside. This restaurant has two locations in Almeria.



Open: Monday to Sunday 1:30pm until 4:15pm and 20:15 until 11pm, Saturdays 1pm until 6pm and 6:30pm until 11:15pm



Address: Av. Medico Francisco Perez Company, 19 04009



Booking: 950230161



Price: €€ – €€€

2. Travieso

Travieso offers beautifully presented Mediterranean, Spanish, healthy fusion cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.



Open: 12:30pm until 4:30pm and 8:30pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays



Address: C. Lentisco, nº14, 04007



Booking: 693 94 97 86



Price: €€€€

3. Wakea Poke Burger

For the more health-conscious, Wakea Poke Burger offers healthy Hawaiian and International cuisine with many vegan options to choose from.



Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11:30



Address: Calle Gil Vicente 12, 04006



Booking: 950 85 22 20



Price: €€

4. Restaurante Albar

Restaurante Albar offers Mediterranean, European and Spanish dishes with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available – a great place to relax and enjoy your meal indoors or outdoors.



Open: Saturday 1pm until 11pm, Sunday 1pm until 6pm



Address: 45 El Pilar, Barriada de Lubrin, 04271



Booking: 647 87 70 91



Price: €€-€€€

5. Buono

A restaurant situated on the beach front, Buono serves authentic Italian pizza and pasta at a reasonable price.



Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am



Address: Calle San Miguel 2, 04007



Booking: 950 652 626



Price: €

6. El Quinto Toro

El Quinto Toro is a Spanish and Mediterranean bar and restaurant that is popular for its authentic tapas dishes.



Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, closed on Sundays



Address: C. Juan Leal, 6, 04001 Almeria



Booking: 950 23 91 35



Price: €

7. Marhaba

If you’re looking for Moroccan, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, Marhaba is one of the most popular in Almeria.



Open: 1:30pm until 5pm and 8:15pm until 11:30pm



Address: C./ Argelia corner Antonio Cano, 04009



Booking: 950 530 636



Price: €€

8. Taberna Nuestra Tierra

Located in the beautiful old town, Taberna Nuestra Tierra offers Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.



Open: Friday 7:30am until 12am, Saturday 12pm until 12am, Sunday 12 until 4pm, weekdays 7:30am until 4pm and 8pm until 12am



Address: Esquina con, Calle Jovellanos, C. Marín, 04003 Almería



Booking: 679 89 74 32



Price: €€-€€€

9. La Mala-Croqueteria

Known for its croquettes and its artichoke, La Mala-Croqueteria offers Spanish, Mediterranean, European, International and fusion cuisine.



Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, Mondays 8pm until 12am, closed Tuesdays



Address: Calle Gabriel Callejon, 10, 04001



Booking: 619 35 08 16



Price: €€-€€€

10. Aljaima

If you’re looking for African, Moroccan, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Arabic dishes then Aljaima is a great alternative to tapas and Mediterranean food.



Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, closed Mondays and Tuesdays



Address: C. Jovellanos, 12, 04003 Almeria



Booking: 609 77 64 27



Price: €€-€€€