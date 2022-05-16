By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 7:21
The best restaurants in Almeria. Image - Restaurantes La Tagliatella
La Tagliatella offers Italian, Mediterranean, Sicilian and Southern-Italian cuisine with carefully crafted decor that will transport you to Italy as soon as you step inside. This restaurant has two locations in Almeria.
Open: Monday to Sunday 1:30pm until 4:15pm and 20:15 until 11pm, Saturdays 1pm until 6pm and 6:30pm until 11:15pm
Address: Av. Medico Francisco Perez Company, 19 04009
Booking: 950230161
Price: €€ – €€€
Travieso offers beautifully presented Mediterranean, Spanish, healthy fusion cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Open: 12:30pm until 4:30pm and 8:30pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays
Address: C. Lentisco, nº14, 04007
Booking: 693 94 97 86
Price: €€€€
For the more health-conscious, Wakea Poke Burger offers healthy Hawaiian and International cuisine with many vegan options to choose from.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11:30
Address: Calle Gil Vicente 12, 04006
Booking: 950 85 22 20
Price: €€
Restaurante Albar offers Mediterranean, European and Spanish dishes with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available – a great place to relax and enjoy your meal indoors or outdoors.
Open: Saturday 1pm until 11pm, Sunday 1pm until 6pm
Address: 45 El Pilar, Barriada de Lubrin, 04271
Booking: 647 87 70 91
Price: €€-€€€
A restaurant situated on the beach front, Buono serves authentic Italian pizza and pasta at a reasonable price.
Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am
Address: Calle San Miguel 2, 04007
Booking: 950 652 626
Price: €
El Quinto Toro is a Spanish and Mediterranean bar and restaurant that is popular for its authentic tapas dishes.
Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, closed on Sundays
Address: C. Juan Leal, 6, 04001 Almeria
Booking: 950 23 91 35
If you’re looking for Moroccan, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, Marhaba is one of the most popular in Almeria.
Open: 1:30pm until 5pm and 8:15pm until 11:30pm
Address: C./ Argelia corner Antonio Cano, 04009
Booking: 950 530 636
Located in the beautiful old town, Taberna Nuestra Tierra offers Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Open: Friday 7:30am until 12am, Saturday 12pm until 12am, Sunday 12 until 4pm, weekdays 7:30am until 4pm and 8pm until 12am
Address: Esquina con, Calle Jovellanos, C. Marín, 04003 Almería
Booking: 679 89 74 32
Known for its croquettes and its artichoke, La Mala-Croqueteria offers Spanish, Mediterranean, European, International and fusion cuisine.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, Mondays 8pm until 12am, closed Tuesdays
Address: Calle Gabriel Callejon, 10, 04001
Booking: 619 35 08 16
If you’re looking for African, Moroccan, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Arabic dishes then Aljaima is a great alternative to tapas and Mediterranean food.
Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Address: C. Jovellanos, 12, 04003 Almeria
Booking: 609 77 64 27
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.