By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 2:26

The Burial of the Sardine brings Almería Carnival to an end Credit: Twitter @Culturalmeria

The Burial of the Sardine has put the icing on the cake this Sunday with the Carnival festivities in Almería, which have returned after the break forced by the pandemic “with more shine than ever” by “the high citizen participation” both in the scenic spaces and in the streets.

This ‘funeral procession’ went along the Paseo, Puerta de Purchena and into the old town until it reached the Plaza Vieja, as reported by EuropaPress.

There, the sardine has not been burnt, it has been pardoned, and the fire has been replaced by colourful pyrotechnics, so it is preserved for a new year ,so that in February 2023 people of Almeria will enjoy a wide range of activities.

The first deputy mayor, María Vázquez, accompanied by the councillor for Culture, Diego Cruz, and the president of Femaca, Nicolás Castillo, attended the Burial of the Sardine. Vázquez highlighted “the wide participation of the people of Almeria in this tradition, both in the Apolo Theatre and the Auditorium, as well as in the streets. There have been many children in costume and a great carnival atmosphere”.

For his part, Diego Cruz, who was elected Carnival crier, has valued “the quality and talent of the musical groups that have participated in the competition, many of them from other provinces, which shows the strength that our Carnival is gaining in Andalusia”.

The Almeria Carnival began with the competition, with the final on May, 1, and continued with the Street Carnival, from May, 5 to May, 15 , with parades, the Gala Coteca, the Sobrasada Party, the Medieval Fantasy Market, and yesterday, Saturday, the Carnival of Solidarity, where three of the most successful groups performed at the headquarters of the Verdiblanca Association.

