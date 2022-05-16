By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 17:03
WATCH: The legendary All Blacks stun crowds in Madrid. Image - Twitter
Videos were shared on social media platforms such as Twitter, showing the All Blacks performing the mesmerising ‘haka’ dance in Madrid.
🖤🏉 ¡Los #ClassicAllBlacks nos han dejado este momento para la historia! 😍 La 'Haka' en los exteriores del Palacio Real de Madrid.
IMPRESIONANTE. 👏🏼
🎫 https://t.co/cWdwj7w9fJ pic.twitter.com/CCiJCHVOMT
— KiwiHouse (@house_kiwi) May 16, 2022
The All Blacks are in the capital, which celebrates its San Isidro festivities, on the occasion of the friendly match that they will play next Saturday, May 21, against the Spanish team at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
The New Zealand players were accompanied by several members of the Spanish rugby team in an act in which the captains of the two teams, Corey Flynn and Fernando Lopez, took part.
In a busy Plaza de Oriente, the striking Maori dance, which the New Zealand team customarily performs before each match, was watched with great anticipation on the esplanade in front of the Royal Palace.
