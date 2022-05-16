By Tamsin Brown • 16 May 2022 • 16:36

Traditional Almoradí weekly market is a must for visitors to Vega Baja. Image: Almoradí Town Hall

The small town of Almoradí, in Vega Baja, Alicante, has a weekly market that is popular with locals and visitors alike.

Every Saturday the small inland town of Almoradí, in Alicante, holds its long-standing weekly market, a meeting point for traders and buyers from all over the region.

The market is set up in the streets adjacent to the Plaza de la Constitución, occupying more than a kilometre in total. The stalls offer a huge range of products, including flowers and plants, birds, carpets, handicrafts, imported goods, clothing and footwear, crockery, gifts, fruit and vegetables and all kinds of food.

Visitors will not be disappointed by a pleasant stroll through the Saturday market and are bound to find a bargain or two.

Also, a series of entertainment activities for all ages are held parallel to the market in the Plaza, along with guided tours of the main buildings of the town and the traditional paths of the orchard of Almoradí.

