By Guest Writer • 16 May 2022 • 15:31

Can you ignore these rescued kittens? Credit: Gift of Life Facebook

TUCK into a hog roast in Alhaurin el Grande to help cat charity Gift of Life on Friday June 24.

The Gift of Life registered charity is a small local private operation run by Denise Whitehair which is dedicated to saving abandoned, stray or abused cats and kittens either from their lives of hell trying to survive on the streets of Spain or those sadly already in the government pounds.

Like many charities, this one has suffered loss of income from fundraising events during the pandemic, yet the number of animals rescued has not diminished.

Many of the animals have needed veterinary treatment, along with vaccinations, neutering, and food.

The get together will be held in the spacious grounds of Michael and Catherine Bradley’s house in Alhaurin el Grande with gates opening at 7pm.

Guests will not only enjoy the meal (with a vegetarian option also available) but there will be a bar where drinks can be purchased as well as live entertainment from Andrew and Dave who play a wide selection of soft rock from the 60s to the 90s.

Tickets cost €25 per person and can be obtained from Cristina’s paper shop in Alhaurin el Grande but If you would like to sit with your friends book a table by phoning Catherine on 627 293 609.

Find out more about the charity by visiting http://www.giftoflifecatrescue.com.

Thank you for reading ‘Tuck into a hog roast in Alhaurin el Grande to help cat charity’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.