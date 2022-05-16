By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 19:37

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of May 16 Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

On Monday, May, 16, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to May, 16.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.05,” read a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Defence of Ukraine, alongside an infographic showing the statistics.

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.05 were approximately:

personnel – about 27700 (+300) persons were liquidated,

tanks – 1228 (+8) units,

APVs – 2974 (+16) od,

artillery systems – 577 (+22) oD,

MLRS – 195 (+0) oD,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 89 (+0) units,

aircraft – 200 (+0) units,

helicopters – 165 (+1) PO,

UAV operational-tactical level – 427 (+11),

cruise missiles – 97 (+2),

ships / warships / boats – 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks – 2101 (+14) units,

special vehicles / special equipment – 42 (+0).

The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (last year) in the Bakhmutsk and Zaporizhia straits. / The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the previous day) at the Bachmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Data are being updated.

Beat the occupant! Together we will win! Our strength is in the truth! 🇺🇦

Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!”

“Losses of the enemy in the infographics 👇 ,” read another tweet by the Defence of Ukraine, posted alongside another infographic.

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

“The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.

The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 May 2022

Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://gov.uk/government/topical-events/russian-invasion-of-ukraine-uk-government-response…🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦,” read a tweet posted by the Ministry of Defence of the UK, alongside a map showing the latest update on Ukraine’s military situation.

Credit: Twitter @DefenceHQ

