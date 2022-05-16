By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 19:16

Ukrainian train renamed "Stefania Express"in honour of winning Eurovision song Credit: Twitter @Brooms1989

The Ukrainian Kyiv-Ivano-Frankivsk train number 43 will officially become known as Stefania Express this year, with the stations of Kyiv, Kalush, and Frankivsk reportedly all greeting its arrival with the Eurovision song “Stefania.”

On Monday, May, 16, the news broke on social media, with people taking to Twitter to post footage of the newly renamed train, now the “Stefania Express,” following Ukraine’s Eurovision Song Contest victory.

“Oh my, Ukrainian Railways really play the Eurovision winner song every time “Stefania express” arrives in Kalush city (that’s the name of the band too,yeah)- staying true to their word!” read a tweet reposting an original tweet.

“Kalush railway station. Train Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk. You know what will happen),” read the original tweet in Ukrainian, showing footage of the train pulling up to a station while the song plays in the background.

Oh my, Ukrainian Railways really play the Eurovision winner song every time “Stefania express” arrives in Kalush city (that’s the name of the band too,yeah)- staying true to their word! https://t.co/LPTyUe0PM4 — Arthur Yatsenko (@arthuryatsenko) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @arthuryatsenko @Brooms1989

“💙💛🚆Ukrzaliznytsya renamed Kalush train to “Stefania Express”

“Train 43 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk will officially become “Stefania Express” this year. The stations of Kyiv, Kalush, and Frankivsk will greet this train with the song “Stefania”,” read one tweet posted alongside footage of the train pulling up to the station.

💙💛🚆Ukrzaliznytsya renamed Kalush train to "Stefania Express"

"Train 43 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk will officially become "Stefania Express" this year. The stations of Kyiv, Kalush, and Frankivsk will greet this train with the song "Stefanie". pic.twitter.com/aoaCcQHg8k — 💙🇬🇧KrmA🇪🇺🇩🇪💛 (@Krma4Karma) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Krma4Karma

On, Sunday, May, 15, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 66th edition of Eurovision Song Contest that took place in Turin, Italy.

The Eurovision Song Contest organisers spoke on the support given to Ukraine stating: We understand the deep feelings around Ukraine at the moment and believe that the statements of the Kalush Orchestra and other performers expressing support for the Ukrainian people are of a humanitarian, not political nature.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky made an appeal ahead of the final stating: “Very soon in the Eurovision final, the continent and the whole world will hear our native word.I believe that, in the end, this word will be “Victory”! Europe, vote for Kalush Orchestra – № 12!,”

