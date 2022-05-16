By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 22:07

WATCH: Police in Barcelona try to stop huge fight of 20 people Credit: Twitter @MqGuardiaCivil

Barcelona police rushed to the scene of the fight involving nearly 20 people in the evening of Sunday, May, 15.

Footage of police attempting to stop the fight involving nearly 20 people in Barcelona was posted on Twitter:

“Several people were injured on Sunday night in Manlleu, in the county of Osona (Barcelona). A fight between two people ended in a pitched battle between several people, which left several people injured.”

“Neighbours in the area, already accustomed to this type of confrontation, called the Manlleu local police, who sent two patrols. According to witnesses, bottles and chairs were thrown,” read tweets posted alongside footage of the shocking incident.

Los vecinos de la zona, ya acostumbrados a este tipo de enfrentamientos, llamaron a la Policía Local de Manlleu, que envió a dos patrullas. Según los testigos, se hicieron lanzamientos de botellas y sillas. pic.twitter.com/PWZJvL7KOz — Más q Guardia Civil (@MqGuardiaCivil) May 16, 2022

The fight reportedly broke out at around 8.pm in the evening, initially between two people in one of the bars on Passeig de Sant Joan, at the junction with Avinguda Roma, before escalating to a full on battle between several people, with several resulting injured, as reported by ElCaso.

The neighbours in the area, who claimed they frequently see confrontations such as this one, called the Manlleu, Barcelona, local police, who sent two police patrols.

According to witnesses at the scene, bottles and chairs were thrown resulting in victims being bruised.

Local police later stated that the injuries suffered by victims involved in the fight in Barcelona were minor.

