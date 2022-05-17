By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 19:44

1,656 people and 530 vehicles cross the Melilla border following reopening Credit: Creative Commons

The first twelve hours of operation of the Beni-Enzar post between Spain and Morocco in Melilla, after its reopening at 12.am on Tuesday, May, 17 , have seen 1,656 people and 530 vehicles cross from one side to the other.

The first morning of border activity between Spain and Morocco in Melilla has resulted in the transit of 904 people and 255 vehicles in both directions and the early hours of Tuesday, May, 17, saw an even higher figure when 752 people and 275 vehicles were counted from 12.am to 7.am, as reported by 20minutos.

According to official figures from the Spanish Government, 662 people entered Melilla from Morocco on foot, of which 320 did so in the early hours of the morning, from midnight to 7 a.m, and 342 in the morning, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

In the opposite direction, from Melilla to Morocco, 562 people crossed the border on foot in the early hours of Tuesday and 432 in the morning. As for vehicles, 163 entered from Morocco to Melilla in the early hours of Tuesday and 127 in the morning, while 92 left Melilla for Morocco between midnight and 7 a.m. and 148 from 7 a.m to 12 noon.

The Spanish Government has assured that the reopening of the borders with Morocco in Ceuta and Melilla has taken place “with absolute normality”, thanks to the reinforcement of the presence of the state security forces and authorities in both cities that counted with 220 new agents.

