By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 2:15

Almeria football fans furious after website collapses leaving many without tickets Credit: Twitter @U_D_Almeria

Fans were reportedly furious after not being able to buy tickets for the Almeria football match against Alcorcon next Saturday at 10.pm in which the red and white team has a good chance of being promoted, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

The club announced shortly before 4.pm on Monday, May, 16, that all the tickets on sale had been sold out, a figure of no more than 4,000 tickets.

The collapse of the club’s website since 10.am, when tickets went on sale in parallel at the ticket offices, meant that not a single ticket could be sold online. In addition, fans anger has been increased by the fact that the club has not given its 10,000 season ticket holders preferential treatment, as almost all clubs usually do.

The ticket office was packed from early in the morning. Four tickets could be bought per person and there is widespread anger at the suspicion that many of the purchasers intend to resell their tickets.

Social networks are ablaze with a word that keeps repeating itself: the historic shame of the management of ticket sales by Unión Deportiva Almería, described by the majority as “botched”.

In its terse message on its official social media channels, the Almeria club said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the high demand today. We thank you all. This Saturday, we will fill the Mediterranean”.