By Matthew Roscoe • 17 May 2022 • 11:49

RUSSIA’S Ministry of Defence has announced today the surrender of 265 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, 265 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol “laid down their arms and surrendered”.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, May 17, Konashenkov said: “Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 seriously wounded.”

Konashenkov added that the evacuation of the soldiers, which include the Azov regiment – who are recognised as extremists and banned in Russia – began the day before, on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said on Tuesday, May 17 that the humanitarian operation to rescue the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol continues.

“In the interests of saving lives, 52 of our seriously wounded servicemen were evacuated (from Azovstal) yesterday. After their condition stabilises, we will exchange them for Russian prisoners of war,” Vereshchuk said via the messaging app Telegram.

It was announced on Monday, May 16, that 52 wounded servicemen were evacuated from the steel plant facility of Azovstal and Konashenkov said that they were sent for treatment to a hospital in the city of Novoazovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

However, the speaker for the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that no exchange agreement will be made for the military of the Azov regiment.

Speaker Volodin said on Tuesday, May 17: “Nazi criminals should not be exchanged, we must do everything to bring them to justice.”

Speaking on Monday, May 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his nation that he planned to rescue all the remaining defenders at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and stressed that every effort was being made to “bring the boys home”.

“The 82nd day of our defence is coming to an end,” the 44-year-old said.

“A difficult day. But this day, like all others, is aimed precisely at saving our country and our people.”

Mr Zelensky said about the situation in Mariupol that “thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the negotiating team, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, we hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys.

“Among them are the seriously wounded, they are being provided with medical aid.”

He added: “The operation to rescue the defenders of Mariupol was started by our military and intelligence officers. To bring the boys home, the work continues, and this work needs delicacy. And time.”

Exactly one month ago, Russia issued a surrender ultimatum to Ukrainian troops seeking to defend the southern city of Mariupol.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday, April 17 that the lives of Ukrainian forces in the war-torn city would be spared if they laid down their arms.

