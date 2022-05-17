British girl ‘raped’ by 16-year-old Brit in Mallorca hotel

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 May 2022 • 12:47

Image: @guardiacivil/Twitter

A BRITISH teenage girl was allegedly raped by a fellow Brit at a hotel on Spain’s Balearic Island of Mallorca on Monday, May 16.

Guardia Civil in Manacor arrested a 16-year-old British boy for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old British girl after they met in a hotel in Sa Coma, in the Sant Llorenç district of Mallorca.

It was the girl’s mother, according to police, that raised the alarm about the crime after she burst into the room when the boy was forcing himself on the teenager.

The girl had been staying at the hotel for a few days with her parents and sister, and on Monday, May 15, she is alleged to have met the boy and stayed with him in her room.

According to reports, the boy was with both the girl and her sister but when the pair started kissing, the girl’s sister went to another room to listen to music.

However, when alone, the boy apparently became very violent and threw her on the bed, and tried to rape her, according to Ultima Hora.

The mother of the two sisters entered the room and found the stranger holding and forcing himself on her daughter. She started screaming and calling for help and the hotel’s staff were alerted.

The boy was eventually arrested on sexual assault charges and is currently being held in police custody.

According to police, he maintains that the encounter was consensual.

Guardia Civil officers have interviewed hotel staff and witnesses as investigations continue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.