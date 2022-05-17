Elche hosts awards ceremony for Valencian Community’s outstanding Policia Local officers

By Linda Hall • 17 May 2022 • 10:35

POLICE AWARDS: Local, provincial and regional dignitaries in Elche Photo credit: Elche city hall

POLICE officers from all over the Valencian Community received awards at an open-air ceremony in Elche on May 16.

Usually held annually, this was the first time since 2019 that officers were able to receive awards owing to the pandemic

Jose Maria Angel, regional secretary for Security and Emergencies, was accompanied by the central government’s Alicante delegate Araceli Poblador, Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez, and representatives from the region’s security forces.

As the officers received their medals, diplomas and official decorations, Jose Maria Angel emphasised the “indispensable” work carried out by the Policia Local and their important role during the pandemic

“Today we recognise the exemplary nature of 309 officers and the service they provide in solving the community’s problems and crises,” said Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez. “Today’s homage to these officers highlights the work that they do each day, which is so important for ensuring that we may live in democratic, peaceful and safe harmony.”

Referring to Spain’s Local Public Safety Law Elche’s Policia Local chief, Carlos Zaragoza, pointed out that Policia Local officers were on a level and in the same category as the rest of Spain’s security forces.

He also called on all those present to focus their attention on the award that Policia Local officers received each day from members of public: “That is what is truly important.”

