By Guest Writer • 17 May 2022 • 13:12

Councillor Rodriguez with one of the posters Credit: Fuengirola Council

FUENGIROLA Council supports the campaign against LGTBIphobia on the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on May 17.

The initiative, promoted by the Andalucia Diversity Federation, seeks to avoid any type of insult or physical, psychological and moral aggression suffered by these people due to their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Posters have been placed in the canopies of ten urban bus stops in the city in order to give visibility to this day and to encourage people to denounce the discrimination to which homosexual, bisexual and transsexual people are subjected to.

Councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodriguez when launching the campaign said, “In Spain, according to the latest report from the Ministry of the Interior, hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity are the third cause of all hate crimes and have increased by 8.6 per cent compared to 2018.”

She added “Although we have made great progress over the years in terms of equality, even in many countries they continue to consider homosexuality as a mental illness and in some of them they continue to apply the death penalty.

“Therefore, it is very important that we continue working so that this does not continue to happen, because all human beings are equal, regardless of gender, sex or sexual identity.”

