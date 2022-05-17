By Tamsin Brown • 17 May 2022 • 12:38
Nerja Town Hall begins plans for new car park and bus station. Image: Nerja Town Hall
The residents of Nerja will have more parking spaces at their disposal thanks to the future car park, and the Town Hall continues to improve transport with another bus station.
The Town Hall of Nerja has begun drafting a preliminary project for the construction of an underground car park, with more than 800 parking spaces, as well as a bus station, on a plot located next to the future health centre, in the area of Avenida. de Pescia.
The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, made the announcement on May 16 and said: “This ambitious project will allow us to provide a solution to the lack of parking spaces in our municipality, especially in the summer season, and also provide it with a strategically located bus station that meets the needs of our residents and visitors.”
The mayor said that this will be the fourth car park to have been constructed by the Town Hall, under the leadership of the Partido Popular. The new one will join those of the Balcón de Europa, the Verano Azul Park and Burriana Beach to give Nerja more than 2,000 public parking spaces.
