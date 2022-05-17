Popular family-owned bookshop in Almuñecar reopens in bigger and better premises

By Tamsin Brown • 17 May 2022 • 15:50

Popular family-owned Almuñecar bookshop reopens in bigger and better premises. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Librería Fenicia has made big improvements by moving to another location, where it can continue to make a name for itself as the best bookshop in Almuñecar.

The new Librería Fenicia in Granada’s Almuñecar, run by Antonio Gamero, has opened its doors. The new bookshop is very close to where it previously was but is twice as big. To mark the occasion, the much-loved bookshop was visited on May 12 by the councillors for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert and Luis Aragón, who congratulated the Gamero family for the important move.

Antonio Gamero was very happy and excited with the results of the refurbishment of the premises. He said: “Now we have managed to get a bookshop like Almuñecar deserves: large, spacious, with all the necessary services and more that we will be introducing soon.”

Librería Fenicia is also expanding its staff, with the incorporation of Antonio’s son David, who has decided to return to his hometown of Almuñecar after studying in Granada and Murcia to be a part of the family business, which was created 13 years ago. His goal is to offer the best bookshop in Almuñecar.

