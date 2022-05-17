By Tamsin Brown • 17 May 2022 • 18:11

Rincon de la Victoria prepares for summer with municipal cleaning operation. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has begun implementing a cleaning operation to prepare for the influx of summer visitors and give the best impression possible.

On May 13, the councillor for Environmental Sustainability of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, Borja Ortiz, announced a special plan for cleaning the pavements and also totally eliminating the aftereffects of the Saharan dust in the municipality.

The work will be carried out by the new municipal company, Greencón. Ortiz said that this cleaning operation is being implemented a few weeks earlier compared to other years because “there are quite a few pavements where weeds have grown on the edges due to the spring rain, so we are going to totally eliminate them”.

The mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, said: “Our objective as a government team is to ensure the peace of mind of our residents and visitors so that they can enjoy a clean and safe municipality.”

He also said that they have been working on dealing with the aftereffects of the Saharan dust for weeks, and it has not been easy. He expressed his gratitude to the residents for their patience.

