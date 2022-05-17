By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 23:47

Shock as beloved basketball star Ademola Okulaja dies aged 46 Credit: Twitter @GIGANTESbasket

Ademola Okulaja died in Berlin on Tuesday, May, 17, at the age of 46 as reported by the German Basketball Federation (DBB).

Speaking on the death of Ademola Okulaja the DBB president Ingo Weiss stated: “We are shocked and simply cannot believe Ademola’s death. Our thoughts are now with his family, to whom we wish a lot of strength.”

“Ademola was as great a player as he was a person. I personally have lost a great basketball friend and will miss him very much.”

Fellow basketball player Vince Carter took to Twitter to pay his tributes to Ademola Okulaja, stating:

“This is so painful….we’re going to miss you my boy. RIP

@Oak1713 🙏🏽🕊 I’m praying for your kids and family. Without a doubt you have touched the lives of many with your kindness. 1 thing for sure you will not be forgotten….

Love you Oak #3MusketeersForever”

This is so painful….we’re going to miss you my boy. RIP @Oak1713 🙏🏽🕊 I’m praying for your kids and family. Without a doubt you have touched the lives of many with your kindness. 1 thing for sure you will not be forgotten….

Love you Oak

#3MusketeersForever pic.twitter.com/3m2Y52RHwi — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) May 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @mrvincecarter15

Okulaja’s cause of death has still not been announced, but the basketball player had been diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

In the German Bundesliga, Okulaja played for Alba Berlin, RheinEnergie Köln and Brose Baskets Bamberg (now Brose Bamberg). The power forward, who also played for numerous top European clubs such as FC Barcelona, won the Korac Cup (1995) and the championship (2000) with the Berliners.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.