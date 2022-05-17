By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 May 2022 • 15:17

Teenage girl’s remains found 13 years after she went missing on holiday Source: Myrtle Beach Police

The remains of a teenage girl, who went missing while on holiday 13 years ago at a popular resort, have been found less than an hour’s drive away.

Brittanee Drexel from New York, went missing in 2009 at the age of 17 after last being seen walking between hotels on the Myrtle Beach seafront in Southern Carolina.

Her boyfriend raised the alarm when she stopped replying to text messages.

The Myrtle Beach police said on Monday, May 16, that Raymond Moody, 62 and a convicted sex offender, has been arrested and charged with her kidnap, murder and rape.

Brittanee’s mother Dawn Drexel told a news conference reported by Sky News, that: “This is truly a mother’s worst nightmare. I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee as I have for the past 13 years.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter. The search for Brittanee is now a pursuit of Brittanee’s justice.”

According to Carter Weaver, the County Sheriff, Moody allegedly strangled her to death on the day she went missing. He then buried her the next day in woodland in Georgetown County, about 35 miles (56km) from where she disappeared.

Moody, a suspect and known sex offender, had been a target of the investigation into her disappearance since 2011. He is currently being held without bail at the Georgetown County Jail.

Sheriff Weaver said that Brittanee’s remains were identified from DNA and dental records, adding that: “The why may never be known or understood.

“But today, this task force can confidently and without hesitation answer the rest of those questions, along with the ‘Who is responsible?'”

He expressed his condolences to the family, saying: “To the Drexel family, we mourn with you and pray for you as you cope with the tragedy of 13 years ago.

“No one deserves to go through this, and our hearts go out to you. Our only hope is that this finding allows your family to grieve properly for Brittanee.”

With the teenage Brittanee’s whereabouts now known after her remains were found 13 years later, her family can at least try to come to terms with what happened to her.

