By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 May 2022 • 11:17
Watch: Russian defence columnist's damning assessment
Source: Twitter @francis_scarr
As with most wars, there is no shortage of propaganda, but one Russian defence columnist has gone on national TV to give his damning assessment of the war in Ukraine.
Aired on Twitter with English subtitles, Mikhail Khodarynok, says that the stories carried by state TV are false. He says that Ukraine is able to do something Russia can’t and that is to mobilise a million soldiers, which when equipped as they now are by the West have become a formidable force.
In an extremely rare moment of candour on Russian state TV today, defence columnist Mikhail Khodaryonok gave a damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine and his country's international isolation. It's fairly long but worth your time so I've added subtitles. pic.twitter.com/0mr7WAgSx6
— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 16, 2022
His damning assessment gives credibility to the claims by Ukraine that they will win the war in the end.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
