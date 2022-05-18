Costa Blanca helps A Place in the Sun host with recent struggles

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 12:46
Image: @leahcharlesking/ Instagram
Filming in Costa Blanca’s Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig, Torrevieja and Alicante has proven to be a great help to the multi-award-winning TV and radio broadcaster, who said she had been struggling with insomnia and anxiety.
“I had insomnia and my anxiety was higher than usual last week,” she said on Instagram on Tuesday, May 17.
She added: “So I wanted to try to be more ‘in the moment’ whilst filming in Costa Blanca, Spain.”
“I find a great way of doing this is to connect with others. It’s safe to say I’m a people person so it was great meeting the British locals in Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig, Torrevieja and Alicante,” the Bipolar UK ambassador said.
She revealed in the IG clip that she had “found a few minutes of peace in a Torrevieja church and had a right laugh getting to know house hunters, Julie and Leo.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Leah Charles-King (@leahcharlesking)
Leah, who was part of R&B pop girl band Kleshay in the 90s, recently graced Gran Alacant and Santa Pola.
Dressed in a vibrant green suit and matching green jumper, Ms Charles-King danced her way down one of the boardwalks to the Carabassi beach, located along the shores of Gran Alacant and Arenales del Sol on April 8 and shared snaps from sunny Santa Pola on Thursday, April 7.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
