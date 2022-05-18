By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 2:36

Almeria melons to take over melon production from overseas countries Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria takes over melon production from overseas countries in European markets, as reported by the Regional Government of Andalusia on Tuesday, May, 17.

The melon season for overseas melons is over and Almeria has taken over as the main source of production and supplier to European markets. This was reported by the Price and Market Observatory of the Andalusian Regional Government in its most recent report on Protected Horticultural Products, corresponding to week 18 of 2022.

“Melon production marketed to date is notably lower than last season, while prices at source are between 60-70% higher”, the Andalusian organisation points out.

“The Piel de sapo (toad skin) melon has started to be marketed this week. It is a type of melon that is mainly distributed in the domestic market but its export share is increasing every year because its size has been adapted to the demand in international markets”.

“Cantaloup melon, mainly consumed by the French market, has around 300 hectares of crops in Almeria. The reduction in the surface area of this type of melon in the main production origins, France (-10 per cent) and Morocco (-5 per cent), as well as in other peninsular regions, together with the drop in yield in Almeria, means that growers have good expectations for prices this season”.

As far as the Galia melon is concerned, it is the melon that “has experienced the greatest reduction in crop surface area this season and it has numerous quality problems which are contributing to a notable reduction in supply at this time of year. Both circumstances mean that prices remain at very high levels”, the Observatory shares.

