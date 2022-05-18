By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 May 2022 • 17:04

Bryan Adams will perform in Valencia on July 19 Source: CC Marco Maas

Chart-topping musician and famous photographer Bryan Adams will be performing in Valencia on July 19 at the Marina Sur, as part of the Live 22 concert.

The Canadian, now in his early 60s, has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and has been number 1 on the charts in more than 40 countries.

Adams, who will perform his latest album “So happy it hurts”, which he says a result of the emotions caused by the confinement during the pandemic. He tweeted: “The lockdown really brought home the fact that spontaneity could be taken away. We couldn’t just jump in the car and go. This song is really about freedom and the thrill of the open road,” when the album was released.

The album contains 12 songs and is his 15th studio production to date.

The video for 'Always Have, Always Will' is OUT NOW, along with my 15th album, “So Happy It Hurts”! https://t.co/Z9VYxPrD7O pic.twitter.com/qPDOoTEjWx — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) April 5, 2022

He will also be performing well known songs from his back catalogue, which includes million sellers like “Please forgive me”, “Summer of 60” and “Everything I do (I do it for you”.

With almost 40 years of career, the Canadian artist has left such notable hits as “Please Forgive Me”, “Heaven or Summer of ’69”, in addition to his collaboration with Rod Stewart and Sting on the song “All for love”.

Bryan Adams, fresh from shooting the Pirelli Calendar for 2022, is bound to be a major hit with fans as he travels through the UK to perform in Valencia.

