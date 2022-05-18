Eight cases of monkeypox being investigated in Spain’s capital of Madrid

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 16:30

Image: CDC

ACCORDING to Spanish media reports on Wednesday, May 18, public health officials in Madrid are investigating eight possible cases of monkeypox in Spain’s capital city.

El Confidencial reported that eight possible cases of monkeypox had been detected in Madrid, which are currently being studied in coordination with the National Centre for Microbiology, citing sources from the Madrid Ministry of Health.

Monkeypox is a very rare disease caused by a virus endemic to central Africa, which usually presents with fever, myalgia, inguinal lymphadenopathy (swollen glands), and a rash on the hands and face, similar to that of chickenpox.

Fernando Simón, director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies in Spain, said on Wednesday, May 18, that “it is not likely that monkeypox will generate a significant transmission, but it cannot be ruled out.”

He added: “We are working with all possible hypotheses and when we have a little more solid information, it will be explained and the necessary data will be given.”

Reports from Portugal suggest that five men have tested positive for the virus and at least a further 15 are being investigated.

It is believed that there are now seven cases of monkeypox in the UK, after the UK Health Security Agency confirmed a second case in London on Friday, May 13. Since then, cases have started to steadily rise.

However, Dr Colin Brown, Director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, has said: “The infection does not spread easily between people and requires close personal contact with someone who is symptomatic.”

He added: “The overall risk to the general public remains very low.”

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Rashes can also develop which results in a scab that eventually falls off.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.