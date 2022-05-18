By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 0:10

Explosion rips through block of flats in Skelmersdale Lancashire injuring 5 Credit: Twitter @LancashireFRS

At least five people were injures in an explosion that ripped through a block of flats in Skelmersdale, Lancashire on the evening of Tuesday, May, 17.

The Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service took to twitter to share news of the explosion in Skelmersdale Lancashire stating:

“Four fire engines from Skelmersdale, Ormskirk and Bamber Bridge have been called to an explosion in a property on Tanfields, Skelmersdale. We are working with @LancsPolice and @NWAmbulance

to make the scene safe and treat five people who have been affected by the explosion,”

Credit: Twitter @LancashireFRS

On their official website they also stated; “Firefighters are working with Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the scene safe and treat those people who have been affected by the explosion.”

“Public are advised to keep clear of the area whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.”

Three people are said to be in the hospital, onee suffering from a head injury although it is not currently believed to be life threatening, with two others undergoing checks, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 6.pm , with one witness claiming she felt her house shake following the explosion, with another witness claiming that an air ambulance landed nearby.

Shortly after the incident occurred the West Lancashire Borough Council said in a Twitter statement: ‘We are aware of an incident at Tanfields, Skelmersdale. Council staff are at the scene and are assisting the emergency services.’

