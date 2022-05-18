Former pop star looking to swap Britain for Spain’s Marbella

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 8:10

Image: Jilles Dissel/Flicker

FORMER Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has revealed that she looking to move her family to the sunshine of Spain’s Marbella and will be ditching Britain in ’12 months’.

Forty-one-year-old Katona said she wants to turn her back on the shores of Britain and soak in the sunshine of Spain, and more specifically, Andalucía’s Marbella.

The singer, who has recently been battling some health problems, said that she wants to “wake up to some sunshine every single day” and has revealed that the move would mean that her mother had a place to stay on her own after recently having a heart attack.

“We are likely to do another 12 months in the UK,” Kerry wrote in her latest OK! Magazine column.

“My mum will have a base here so whenever I come back that will be where we stay. I went to London for a work meeting last week and it’s a whole day of travelling. You can hop on a plane and be in Marbella in less time. So, that’s our plan. It’s exciting,” she said.

She added: “I want to wake up to some sunshine every single day. It would be a nice life, but I also want to make sure it will be a working life. The children need to realise that they may live there, but they still need to get their homework done and work hard.”

“We will start looking at schools soon to get an idea of what we’re getting into. So much of my work is online now, so it does make sense to think about a new start,” she added.

