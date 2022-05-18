By Guest Writer • 18 May 2022 • 11:54

President Salado outside Cudeca Foundation Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

MALAGA PROVINCE President visited Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena on May 17 to view the facilities and the Yusuf Hamied Centre.

During his visit, Francisco Salado took the opportunity to visit the research centre which was only opened in April thanks to the support of Dr Yusuf Hamied after whom it is named.

The training actions that will be developed in this space, following the principles and philosophy of comprehensive care that Cudeca has been developing for 30 years, will in turn help to finance the activity of the Cudeca Foundation and will allow care to reach more patients.

The building has spaces to cover all the services of its training and research task. In fact, there is no other space in Spain that covers these needs in a space that also integrates care work.

The ground floor is equipped with offices, a work centre, a library, a study and meditation area, as well as large terraces.

The first floor has a meeting room, five classrooms of different sizes, a vending area and a kitchen.

These classrooms are separated by mobile partitions that soundproof the space with the possibility of converting the space into a single large classroom with capacity for 100 people or five of different sizes, with capacities for between 15 and 60 people. It also has a specific clinical simulation space, and a space designed for simultaneous translation teams.

And the second floor, with gardens for student recreation and its own parking, will house an auditorium for up to 150 people that will be built in the coming months.

Salado thanked the foundation for its work, which has a “very special way of caring” for people with advanced and terminal illnesses and highlighted the importance of specialised training in this area.

He also confirmed the support that the Provincial Council has for Cudeca, which can be seen from the creation of the ‘Joan Hunt’ awards, which will each year pay tribute to the initiator of the Foundation whilst recognising the important contribution of the foreign population to the social, economic and cultural progress and development of the province.

