Ukraine's President Zelensky claims over 500,000 Ukrainians are in Russian "Nazi" camps Credit: Twitter @Festival_Cannes

Ukraine’s President Zelensky gave a speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May, 17, where he claimed that thousands of Ukrainians are held in Russian “Nazi” camps.

“More than 500,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia by force, and tens of thousands stay in Russian camps that were created according to the model of Nazi camps. Nobody knows how many people will survive there, but everyone knows who is to blame for that,” stated President Zelensky.

“Our future depends on cinema.” The strong speech of Volodymyr Zelensky during the Opening Ceremony of #Cannes2022″, tweeted Cannes’ film festival, alongside a picture of the speech.

"C'est du cinéma que dépend notre avenir." Les mots forts de Volodymyr Zelensky pendant la Cérémonie d’ouverture du 75e Festival de Cannes.

"Our future depends on cinema." The strong speech of Volodymyr Zelensky during the Opening Ceremony of #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/DoT8TYIVAu — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Festival_Cannes

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks live from Kyiv at the opening ceremony of the 75th

@Festival_Cannes,” posted France 2 alongside footage of the speech.

Le président ukrainien Volodymyr Zelensky intervient en direct de Kiev pour la cérémonie d’ouverture du 75e @Festival_Cannes. DIRECT ▶ https://t.co/RrJLcnrtd4#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/mn15iiIW0W — France 2 (@France2tv) May 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @France2tv

He went on to claim that every passing week sees more mass graves of killed and tortured people found in Ukrainian territories that were occupied by Russian troops or are still occupied.

Zelensky also told the festival’s audience that an estimated 229 children had been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion on February, 24.

President Zelensky’s speech was reported at the same time it was reported that Russia’s Foreign Ministry had sent proposals to State Duma on Russia’s withdrawal from WTO and WHO.

