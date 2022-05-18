By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 May 2022 • 23:03

The Bill 'returning for reboot early next year' Source: Amazon

The popular TV series, The Bill, is returning more than a decade after it was axed, with a reboot slated for early next year.

First reported in the Sun, the soap opera could be making a comeback in the first quarter of 2023 nearly 40 years after it was first aired. Axed in 2010, it ran for a whopping 26 seasons.

Originally shown on prime-time TV, the comeback will apparently be shown on UKTV with producers and execs said to believe that it is just sitting, waiting, to be rebooted.

A source told the Sun: “It’s a simple format but one which attracted a loyal army of followers who would be delighted to see it return. No doubt any new incarnation would be tweaked to make it attract a whole new generation to the show.”

The Bill collected a loyal fan base who watched as the programme launched the careers of many top names including Keira Knightley, David Tennant, James McAvoy, Sean Bean, David Walliams and Paul O’Grady.

The show, which is expected to get a full update, will be launching into a competitive market that is crowded with police related dramas. But if it is anything as good as it was when it was first launched, the show could see a host of new faces make a name for themselves, as it could see the return of some old ones.

The Bill, will be joining a number of other shows that have enjoyed a successful return, after they too were rebooted.

