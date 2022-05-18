The privilege of living in Malaga with Habitat Inmobiliaria

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 May 2022 • 14:21

Living in Malaga means enjoying its fantastic climate, its wonderful beaches and its wide range of activities. Having all these advantages of the cosmopolitan province is possible thanks to Habitat Inmobiliaria, which has several developments under development in Malaga, among which we highlight Habitat Alborán Siroco and Habitat Alborán Mistral in Torremolinos, Habitat Valle Romano in Estepona and Habitat Santangelo in Benalmádena.

Habitat Alborán Mistral is a project consisting of one to four bedroom homes located at the foot of the seafront promenade in Torremolinos.

Each of the spaces of the homes that make up this development allow you to enjoy the sensation of living on the Alboran Sea, its light and its colour.

For its part, Habitat Alborán Siroco is a development comprising 61 one to four-bedroom homes located in a gated community, designed to achieve the greatest privacy and exclusivity for its residents.

This development stands out for its spacious communal areas, consisting of gardens, outdoor swimming pool, heated swimming pool and healthy circuit. It is also located right on the seafront promenade of Torremolinos.

Both developments have an excellent location with a direct connection to Malaga International Airport.

Whereas, Habitat Valle Romano is an exclusive development of 115 one- to four-bedroom homes with large windows connected to generous terraces.

This development offers a choice of spectacular penthouses or ground floor apartments with private gardens, all with sea views. It is located in Estepona, with privileged views of the sea and the Natural Park Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja.

Finally, Habitat Santangelo is an exclusive development of 51 homes with two to three bedrooms, terraces and large communal areas with swimming pool, gardens and spectacular sea views.

The complex has been designed to create an elegant environment that reflects the best of the Mediterranean essence. It is located in Benalmadena, just 20 minutes from the heart of Malaga and Puerto Banus.

Habitat Inmobiliaria, extensive experience and more than 60.000 homes delivered

Habitat Inmobiliaria is a national benchmark with extensive experience and more than 60,000 homes delivered. The company currently has around 4,000 homes on the market in different parts of Spain.

Specifically, in the province of Malaga, the developer has the developments Habitat Alborán Poniente, Habitat Alborán Siroco, Habitat Alborán Mistral, Habitat Valle Romano, Habitat Santangelo, Habitat Los Guindos and Habitat TorreMare on the market.

Thus, the developer stands out for its recognised Habitat Quality, endorsed by various external organisations and laboratories, offering homes of high architectural quality and spaces designed for wellbeing and enjoyment.

More information about the Developments in Málaga from Habitat Inmobiliaria

