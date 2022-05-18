By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 May 2022 • 17:27

Two tonnes of rubbish removed from the port of Dénia Source: City Council Source: Denia City Council

On Saturday, May 14 and 15, two tonnes of rubbish that had been dumped into the Port of Denia was removed in the 2nd “Symbiosis for the Environment” clean-up.

Organised by the Denia City Council in partnership with the city’s fisherman’s association and the coast guard, more than 50 volunteers undertook the clean-up. Help was also provided by Indra-Minsait and Adidas.

A large amount of waste was removed from the first two dives around the fishing jetty, including bicycles, scooters, tires and the usual shopping trolleys.

The second dive took place on the Sunday due to the volume of rubbish removed on the Saturday, this time in the outer area of the port to the North. The divers collecting the rubbish were pleasantly surprised at how clean this area of the seabed is, allowing them to enjoy the dive and the sea life.

The city said that the lack of damage in an area that is used for recreational purposes is good news for the environment. They also went on to thank Indra and Adidas the volunteers and the Fishermen’s Association for helping with the clean-up.

It is understood that the waste will be recycled where possible, with some being used to make cleaning equipment that volunteers will be able to use at the next clean-up, “Per a net sea” which will take place in September.

The city also made special mention of Juan Antonio Sepulcre, who in the two days has been the first to arrive and the last to leave. His work in marshalling the equipment and the volunteers made all the difference. , making it possible for logistics to work perfectly at all times.

With the port still in full use whilst the two tonnes of rubbish was removed, the Dénia Red Cross remained on hand to ensure the dive’s took place safely.

