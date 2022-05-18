By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 12:22

WATCH: World record breaking water skiing brother and sister delight fans. Image: @minditaggehumpherys/ Instagram

WATCH as babies Rich Casey Humpherys and sister Rubi both break the w orld record for the youngest person to water ski.

The Humpherys’ babies has been delighting fans on social media platform Instagram with their water skiing exploits, as their parents document their early life.

A two-year old clip of Rich breaking the world record when he was just six months old has recently regained some momentum after being shared by British tabloid The Sun. The clip has now racked up over 27,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!” one person wrote.

Another person said: “That is amazing!!!!”

“That is sooo cool! Smart baby boy!!!!” wrote another.

Mother Mindi Tagge Humpherys and father Casey Humpherys have been sharing the children’s lives on Instagram with Rich amassing 16.4k followers and Rubi gaining 668 so far.

On January 3, 2022, sister Rubi Humpherys beat took to the water and beat her brother’s world record, water skiing at just five months and 19 days.

The clip has now amassed 9,251 likes.

“Super cute but I was holding my breath the whole time,” one person said to Rubi’s clip.

Another person wrote: “So AWESOME!!! You go girl!!!”

While another IG user said: “These New Babies are X-Men! That’s incredible!”

