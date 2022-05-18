Young Indian TV star dies from sudden cardiac arrest after plastic surgery

By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 1:10

Young Indian TV star Chethana Raj has died at the age of 21 following sudden cardiac arrest after undergoing plastic surgery for fat removal at a private hospital.

The young Indian TV Star was admitted to the hospital for the procedure on Tuesday, May 17, according to reports, where she is believed to have died after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, following complications with breathing that caused fluid to mount up in her lungs.

The actress reportedly died after having undergoing “fat free” removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru Karnataka, India.

The parents of the young actress are reportedly seeking legal advice after the surgery resulted in their daughter’s sudden death, as reported by local news outlets.

Following the death of the TV star tributes have flooded twitter:

“Accept yourself As You Are,” posted one user.

“Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery ,how dangerous is the trend to look perfect @IndiaAheadNews now #Live #ChetanaRaj #beauty #surgery,” posted another user, following the actress’ death from sudden cardiac arrest.

Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery ,how dangerous is the trend to look perfect @IndiaAheadNews now #Live #ChetanaRaj #beauty #surgery — Dr. Swati Maheshwari (@DrSwatiShow) May 17, 2022

“How unfortunate! A 22-year-old Kannada Actress #ChethanaRaj died after undergoing ‘fat-free’ cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru,” posted another user.

How unfortunate! A 22-year-old Kannada Actress #ChethanaRaj died after undergoing 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) May 17, 2022

The news of the death of the actress following sudden cardiac arrest comes just days after David Gomez Flores, a young athlete from Mexico, died of sudden cardiac arrest at a University judo competition, as reported by his University on Sunday, May, 15.

