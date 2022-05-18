By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 1:10
Young Indian TV star dies from sudden cardiac arrest after plastic surgery
Credit: Twitter @senseijohnny12
The young Indian TV Star was admitted to the hospital for the procedure on Tuesday, May 17, according to reports, where she is believed to have died after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, following complications with breathing that caused fluid to mount up in her lungs.
The actress reportedly died after having undergoing “fat free” removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru Karnataka, India.
The parents of the young actress are reportedly seeking legal advice after the surgery resulted in their daughter’s sudden death, as reported by local news outlets.
Following the death of the TV star tributes have flooded twitter:
“Accept yourself As You Are,” posted one user.
Accept Yourself As You Are.#Thought #RIP #ChethanaRaj #KannadaActress
— Karishma Sachdev (@suchdevkarishma) May 17, 2022
Accept Yourself As You Are.#Thought #RIP #ChethanaRaj #KannadaActress
— Karishma Sachdev (@suchdevkarishma) May 17, 2022
Credit: Twitter @suchdevkarishma
“Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery ,how dangerous is the trend to look perfect @IndiaAheadNews now #Live #ChetanaRaj #beauty #surgery,” posted another user, following the actress’ death from sudden cardiac arrest.
Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery ,how dangerous is the trend to look perfect @IndiaAheadNews now #Live #ChetanaRaj #beauty #surgery
— Dr. Swati Maheshwari (@DrSwatiShow) May 17, 2022
Chetana Raj, 21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery ,how dangerous is the trend to look perfect @IndiaAheadNews now #Live #ChetanaRaj #beauty #surgery
— Dr. Swati Maheshwari (@DrSwatiShow) May 17, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DrSwatiShow
“How unfortunate! A 22-year-old Kannada Actress #ChethanaRaj died after undergoing ‘fat-free’ cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru,” posted another user.
How unfortunate! A 22-year-old Kannada Actress #ChethanaRaj died after undergoing 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru.
— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) May 17, 2022
How unfortunate! A 22-year-old Kannada Actress #ChethanaRaj died after undergoing 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru.
— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) May 17, 2022
The news of the death of the actress following sudden cardiac arrest comes just days after David Gomez Flores, a young athlete from Mexico, died of sudden cardiac arrest at a University judo competition, as reported by his University on Sunday, May, 15.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.