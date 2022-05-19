By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 19:26

Almeria to hold art exhibition of "cartoonist architect" Adrián García Credit: COA Almeria

The Official College of Architects of Almeria (COAA), will be exhibiting a compilation of the comic vignettes byAdrián García, an architect from Almeria who abandoned house plans, reforms and energy certificates to devote himself to his other vocation, cartoons, as reported by Teleprensa.

This is a facet with which he has transcended into the international publishing world with publications in the United Kingdom, France and the United States, with his compositions that show Almeria inspired Arab towers or desert landscapes in the background and, above all, a focus on spatial dimensions.

The exhibition, which will remain open until July, 8 at the COAA headquarters in Calle Martínez Campos nº29, will showcase the evolution of his work in the world of comics with a selection of drawings ranging from his beginnings with “Un disparo en el desierto” and the book “El lejano oeste”, published by Ediciones Traspiés, to his latest designs with Cascaborra Ediciones for the historic comic “Bernardino de Menesses”, including his work for the publishing house Afterlight, as well as illustrations made during his studies in Architecture and portraits.

“In high school, I wasn’t sure what to study. I was good at physics, mathematics and drawing, and in my head I was thinking about being a draughtsman”, although he followed the good advice of his father, also an architect, based on experience. With the qualities you have,” he told me, “study something that you can then choose,” stated Garcia.