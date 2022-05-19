By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 14:58

BREAKING: Captive Russian soldier claims Russian command abandoned soldiers on battlefield Credit: Twitter @dtcdonetskua

A captive Russian soldier claimed Russian command abandoned soldiers in a video published on Thursday, May, 19, by Ukraine’s Security Service.

The captive Russian soldier claimed Russian command including senior commanding officers and Major commander abandoned their fellow soldiers in the middle of fighting Ukrainian forces.

“When questioned by the SBU, a captive Russian soldier recounts how the Russian command abandoned them to their fate.The command ran away and left us with our fellow soldiers. No one came and helped, they just left us,” read a tweet posted alongside video footage of the alleged interview.

⚡️На допросе СБУ плененный российский солдат рассказывает, как командование РФ бросило их на произвол судьбы. «Командование убежало и оставило нас с сослуживцами. Никто не пришёл и не помог, нас просто бросили» pic.twitter.com/g2cOHMXXot — Олег (@dtcdonetskua) May 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @dtcdonetskua

When questioned by the SBU, the captive Russian soldier recounted how the Russian command abandoned them to their fate.

“The command ran away and left us with our fellow soldiers.”

During the interrogation, the Russian soldier said that the Russian command literally abandoned its own men, repeating several times over the course of just over a minute of footage that “the command had abandoned them”.

Moreover, according to the soldier approximately 19 people were left without leadership in the midst of the fighting.

“Both the senior commanders and the comrade major. Nobody came to help. The command just left us,”

stated the Russian soldier.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine’s directorate in Kharkiv Region the captive Russian soldier admitted “that the people in Ukraine are good, and “we, it turns out, are the fascists here”.

They concluded their post by stating: “Finally the occupiers have started to draw the right conclusions. You have nothing to do in our land! Ukraine will definitely win!”

