By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 17:18

BREAKING NEWS: Russian warships attempt to strengthen position on Snake Island

Vladislav Nazarov, an officer representing Ukraine’s South Operational Command stated that Russia has formed two detachments of warships to strengthen their position on Snake Island, on Thursday, May, 19,

“With no intention of fortifying on Snake Island and attacking from the sea, the enemy has formed two detachments of warships. But stormy weather is forcing them to shelter closer to their bases in temporarily occupied Crimea,” stated Nazarov.

“Nevertheless, the two ships – cruise missile carriers – continue to hold a highly probable threat threat of missile attacks, as do the enemy’s coastal missile systems and strategic aviation.”

The news follows news reported on Thursday, May, 12, when it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian logistics ship was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, when it was hit and damaged by Ukrainian Forces.

Russia then deployed Pantsir and Tor-M2 air defence missile systems to Zmiiniy (Snake) Island, following the attack as reported by a spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the Ukrainian media.

A total of 13 Russian ships and boats, including the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moscow, have been destroyed since the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

