By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 16:47

Canary Islands report first detected case of monkeypox amidst European outbreak Credit: Canary Islands Health Department

On Thursday, 19, May, the Department of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands detected a possible case of monkeypox which is being treated at the University Hospital of Gran Canaria Dr. Negrin.

The Department of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands reported the suspected case of monkeypox on their official website stating:

“The case of monkeypox has not required hospital admission of the patient and it is currently being studied in coordination with the National Microbiology Centre which will confirm or rule out the case in question.”

“The victim is a young male who, following the epidemiological survey carried out, meets the criteria for notification and case profile that the Ministry of Health has registered as an alert for monkeypox.”

“Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes fever, headache, swollen glands and rashes on the hands and face, similar to those caused by chickenpox.”

“The virus has a low capacity for human-to-human transmission and requires close intimate contact, in fact the cases confirmed so far are due to exposure to sexual practices.”

“The incubation period ranges from 5 to 13 days, but can sometimes be as long as 21 days.”

“The case under investigation will be notified today to the Ministry of Health and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as per protocols.”

“On 15 May, the UK issued a health alert to the WHO, in accordance with international health regulations, following the detection of the first four cases in Europe.”

“This alert has activated the protocol in all the health centres of the Canary Islands Health Service with the aim of early detection of any possible cases that may be detected.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.