Chance to grow your own on an allotment in Alfaz, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 16:12

NEW ALLOTMENTS: 96 more plots for Alfaz residents Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall is converting 100,000 square metres of municipal land in the l’Arabi zone for use as allotments.

The work involved has been covered by a €241,358 grant from the Generalitat, as preparing the allotments has also provided work for 10 people attending the Escoles d’Ocupacion Et Formen school.

This centre is part of a regional government scheme which provides employment and training for people experiencing difficulty in entering the jobs market.

Visiting the site recently, Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques pointed out that the municipality was a pioneer in providing allotments, not only in the Marina Baja but in Alicante province.

The town hall began this process in July 2008 by passing a bylaw setting out conditions for growing organic produce for private use, using environmentally-friendly fertilisers and insecticides.

Allotment holders pay a €10 fee and the town hall provides irrigation water and use of a tool shed.

The first allotments were ready by 2010 and there are currently 81 plots, each measuring 50 square metres, although there will be an additional 96 once the l’Arabi project is completed.

Arques revealed that there is a waiting list of approximately 100 people hoping for an allotment.

“We are working hard to answer the demand,” the mayor said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.